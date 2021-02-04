Gulf country imposes curfew on businesses, stricter Covid-19 restrictions

A gulf country has imposed new stricter restrictions in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. Kuwait has announced new restrictions. The new restrictions were laid out by Kuwait Cabinet.

The Kuwait government has ordered to close all the gyms, health clubs, resorts, hairdressing centres and beauty salons in the country. The government also asked all other commercial businesses cease operating at 8pm to 5am every day for one month. The new rules will come into effect from February 7. Only pharmacies, supermarkets and other food supply stores are exempted from this new restriction.

Also Read; 3249 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The government has also instructed all restaurant reception halls to close from 8pm to 5am. However, home delivery services will be allowed to operate during the closure time. The government also banned all gatherings including the National Day celebrations later this month .All sports federations have also been asked to suspend all formal and friendly sports activities.

Kuwait has earlier suspended entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of February 7