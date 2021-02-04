Gulf country imposes severe restrictions

Saudi Arabia has imposed new stricter restrictions in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has announced the new restrictions.

All cinemas, restaurants, cafes, shopping malls, gyms and sports centres in the country will be closed for 10 days. The country has also suspended all events and parties, including weddings, corporate meetings and gatherings for a period of 30 days. The period of suspension is subjected to extension if deemed necessary by authorities.

Saudi Arabia has earlier suspend entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats, and medical practitioners and their families.

