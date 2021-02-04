Gulf country suspends entry for non-citizens for two weeks from February 7

A gulf country has suspended entry for non-citizens for two weeks from February 7. Kuwait has announced this decision. The decision was taken by Kuwait Cabinet. The decision was taken as coronavirus cases surges in the country.

Only, first-degree relatives, such as parents and children, and accompanying domestic workers are exempted from this new rule. Also, all those entering the country would have to quarantine.

The Kuwait government has ordered to close all the gyms, health clubs, resorts, hairdressing centres and beauty salons in the country. The government also asked all other commercial businesses cease operating at 8pm to 5am every day for one month. The new rules will come into effect from February 7. Only pharmacies, supermarkets and other food supply stores are exempted from this new restriction.