Hardik Pandya is all set to return after a long break

Chennai: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to return to Test cricket after a long break. He is in training with the Indian team in Chennai on February 4. He also shared a picture on his social media page. In the picture, Hardik is seen batting in the net. Pandya also spent practice time with bowling coach Bharat Arun and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The India-England Test series starts on February 5. Hardik Pandya has been named in the 18 – member Indian squad for the first two Tests. Earlier, Hardik was not in India’s squad for the Test series against Australia. The player shared the pictures with the caption “Returning to the Test cricket”. Hardik Pandya last played Test cricket in September 2018. India lost the match by 60 runs against Southampton.