India prepares to export 156 defense equipment, including Brahmos, Tejas and Astra….

New Delhi: India is all set to export 156 defense equipment, including locally developed BrahMos, Tejas and Astra. Compact aircraft such as Tejas, tanks, guns, anti-tank mines and explosives will be exported. The DRDO released the names of the exporters after getting the permission of the Central Government.

The list includes 19 aeronautical systems, 41 combat weapons, four missiles, 27 communications equipment, 10 life-saving equipment, four microelectronic equipment, 28 naval systems, 16 nuclear biochemical equipment and seven defense equipment.

Many countries have already approached India for India’s Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATGS), hailed by even the United States as the best artillery in the world. This artillery became part of the Indian Army after proving its power in dealing with the enemy in any weather. It can burn down any enemy base 48 kilometers away. These are also included in the export.