Indian households lead in the annual income survey in the US

New York: Indian Americans have a higher annual family income than Americans and people from other countries, according to a survey. According to a survey conducted by the Asian American Coalition, Indians have an annual income of $ 120,000. At the same time, the survey reveals that 7% of Indians are below the poverty line.

The minimum annual income is Rs 25,750 per family and Rs 12,490 per person. Myanmar citizens are living below the poverty line. The average annual income from Nepal and Bangladesh are 46,000, while the average annual income from Pakistan is $ 79,000. Below the poverty line are Asian Americans (11%), Black & Native Americans (24%), and Latino (18%).