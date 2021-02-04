Ink thrown at Kannada writer KS Bhagwan

Bangalore: Ink thrown at rationalist Kannada writer KS Bhagwan by a lawyer at Court Complex.

Meera Raghavendra, a lawyer, smeared ink on Bhagwan’s face. The incident took place at the Bengaluru City Civil Court premises. Bhagwan had come to the court to hear another case.

A video showing the lawyer throwing ink on Mr. Bhagwan has been shared widely on social media. The woman is heard shouting against the writer, saying he should be “ashamed” for his stand on religion. Mr. Bhagwan has often attracted criticism from the right-wing, who have accused him of giving views that are “anti-Hinduism”.