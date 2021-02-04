Kuwait: Kuwait tightens controls as Covid cases increased. Foreigners were temporarily banned for two weeks. The ban will take effect on February 7. Foreigners, health workers, and domestic workers, who are close relatives of Kuwaiti nationals, have been exempted from the ban. Authorities also decided to close health clubs, resorts, beauty salons, and hairdressers for a month in the wake of rising cases. Restaurants are closed from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am but food distribution is allowed.

Meanwhile, halls and tents for celebrations and conventions will be completely closed. It is also suggested that people avoid all gatherings. Passengers arriving in Kuwait must stay in Quarantine for two weeks at their own expense. On Wednesday, 756 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. 557 were freed from the disease. The total number of cases since Covid was started is 167,410. The total number of patients who have recovered is 159,543.