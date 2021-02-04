Metro Rail Corporation launches ‘Fast Trains’ from February 8

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has all set to launch ‘Fast Trains’. The NMRC has informed that it will start operating ‘Fast Trains’ from February 8. The train will be operated in the Aqua Line.

These new trains will skip some low-ridership stations during peak hours to reduce travel time. Of the 21 stations on the Aqua Line, 10 stations will be skipped by these “fast trains” during peak hours, saving nine minutes of travel time between the terminal stations.

The stations which will be skipped are: Sector – 50, Sector – 101, Sector – 81, Sector – 83, Sector – 143, Sector – 144, Sector – 145, Sector – 146, Sector – 147 and Sector 148 Metro Stations, according to the NMRC.