Any senior and responsible officer from Facebook can appear before court, instead of its India chief

The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday notified the Supreme Court that any senior and responsible officer from Facebook can appear before it, instead of its India Vice President Ajit Mohan. The Assembly’s committee on peace and harmony had announced two summons, seeking Ajit Mohan’s appearance before it to check the social media organization’s role in the circulation of fake news during the Delhi riots last year.

Mohan had moved petitions at the Supreme Court challenging these summonses. A bench headed by Justice S.K. Kaul told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Assembly, that Mohan’s counsel, senior advocate Harish Salve, had said that he cannot be forced and no oath can be imposed. Singhvi replied that he never said only Mohan should appear. At this, Justice Kaul responded that he is taking a note that the Assembly is open to others appearing before it too.

Singhvi said that any senior, responsible and competent person from Facebook could appear in person before the committee, and there will be a new notice in this context. The top court will continue to hear the case on Thursday.

In an affidavit, the Delhi Assembly had clarified before the top court that its committee work is purely recommendatory including making positive suggestions to ensure peace and harmony in the NCT of Delhi.