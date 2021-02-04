Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 94.2% in Oman

The recovery rate has reached at 94.2% in Oman. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 185 new coronavirus infection cases has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total cases in the country has surged to 135,041. 97 new recoveries were also reported in the country. The total recoveries has reached at 127,266. No new deaths were reported in Oman. The death toll is firm at 1532.

Also Read: UAE police issues advisory for drivers

At present there are 96 people were admitted in hospitals. In this 29 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.