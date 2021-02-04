Saudi imposed restrictions on mosques following the spread of the Covid

Riyadh: In the wake of the Covid spread, Saudi Arabia has imposed restrictions on mosques. The mosque should be closed within 15 minutes after the prayer. Mosques could have opened an hour earlier than the prayer. The condition has now been changed to say that prayers should start and end within half an hour.

Everyone who comes to pray must wear a mask. Friday prayers should be paid after half an hour at the bank called. Fridays and prayers should be completed within fifteen minutes. Musallas for prayer should be brought by the respective people. A distance of one and a half meters should be maintained between the worshipers. Authorities also said that the toilets inside the church should be disinfected from time to time. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs had yesterday released the details to be followed in this regard.