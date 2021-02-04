Saudi prince passes away

Saudi Arabia Royal Court has announced the death of a Saudi Prince. The Royal Court announced the death of Prince Mashhour bin Musaed bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. Prince Mashhour bin Musaed bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud passed away on Thursday.

The funeral prayers will be performed on the deceased’s body later today in Riyadh, where he will be laid to rest, said the Royal Court in a statement.

UAE leaders has expressed condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Mashhour bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan , His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent messages of condolences to the Saudi King.