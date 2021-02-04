State Assembly Speaker resigned from the post

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole has resigned his post. Patole has handed over his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. He has been in the post for last 14 months.

It is reported that Patole, a senior leader of Congress will be appointed as the president of Maharashtra Congress committee. He will replace revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat as state Congress president.

Patole who started his political career as a Congress leader has later switched his sides. Patole joined BJP and was was elected as an MP in 2014 from Bhandara-Gondia constituency. He later returned to the Congress. Patole is a Congress MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara district.