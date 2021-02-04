Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut’s tweets

Microblogging website, Twitter has deleted some tweets shared by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Twitter claimed that the tweets of Kangana has violated Twitter’s rules. Twitter has deleted three tweets of the actress. All the tweets that are deleted are related to farmers’ protests.

“We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options,” Twitter said in a statement.

Kangana has earlier came down heavily against international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and others for supporting the protest of farmers.

One of the deleted post was a reply of the actress to Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. “Why all these cricketers sounding like dhobi ka kutta na ghar ka na ghat ka, why would farmers be against laws which are revolutionary for their well being. These are terrorists who are causing ruckus … say that na itna darr lagta hai?”, the actress wrote as a reply to Sharma.

Twitter has earlier also taken action against Kangana. Twitter has earlier in last month suspended her account after she posted a tweet in reference to the controversy surrounding Amazon Prime Video series Tandav.