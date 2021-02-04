UAE police issues advisory for drivers

UAE police has issued a new advisory for drivers and vehicle owners. The Abu Dhabi police has issued the new advisory. The Abu Dhabi police has informed that it has recorded 35,073 tailgating violations in 2020.

Abu Dhabi police has warned that causing an accident due to tailgating will lead to a fine of Dh400 fine and four black points. The fee for the release of impounded vehicle is Dh5,000.

“A vehicle remains impounded until fees are paid. It will be auctioned after a maximum of three months if it has not been claimed by the owner,” said Abu Dhabi police.