A ban on heavy vehicles announced in UAE

A ban on heavy vehicles has been announced in UAE. Sharjah Police has announced the ban on heavy vehicles and trucks during foggy weather. The police imposed the ban citing dense fog.

Sharjah police has warned that drivers of heavy vehicles and trucks who continue to ply the city’s roads by violating the ban will face a fine of 5000 UAE dirham and four black points.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia welcomes US President’s support to help Saudi defend its people

Sharjah police has urged all drivers to o take the necessary precautions to achieve their safety as well as that of fellow road users.