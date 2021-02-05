Association of physicians claims over four times as many doctors had died than the government records.

As India organize vaccination of health-care professionals in its effort to check the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s main association of physicians said on Thursday that over four times as many doctors had died than the government has said.

The association stated that 734 doctors had died from the disease and not 162 as the government notified parliament. Doctors and front-line health workers have carried the impact of the pandemic in the country of 1.3 billion which has seen 10.8 million cases and 154,703 deaths.

Around 45 percent of the targeted 9.6 million health-care professionals had been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between January 17 and Tuesday and it was crucial that all of them came forward to take the vaccine, Health Ministry officials said at a weekly announcement.

The latest countrywide study for COVID-19 antibodies has disclosed that about 21.5 percent of the adult population had been exposed to the virus, according to the country’s top medical research body.

The Indian Council of Medical Research survey incorporated more than 35,000 individuals across 21 states between December 17 and January 8.

India since early January has consistently announced a descending trend of new infections and deaths.