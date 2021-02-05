‘BJP should look into the mirror before eyeing West Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee has advised BJP to look into the mirror before eyeing West Bengal. She also claimed that there is no alternative to the Trinamool Congress, and no other party can take its place in the state. Mamata Benrjee also accused that BJP has “sold off” the country Mamata Banerjee said this while addressing a party conference.

“No other party can take our place since the TMC has provided the most people-friendly government in the world,” Banerjee said. “We did everything for relief of cyclone Amphan affected people, but faced criticism for one or two gaffes,” she added.