Chief Minister announces hike in allowance for farmers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday has announced a hike in the allowance given to farmers in the state. Mamata Banerjee announced the scheme in the state budget. Mamata Banerjee presented a vote-on-account for Rs 2.99 lakh crore in the Assembly on Friday.

“We gave again requested the Central government to immediately release and distribute the financial assistance under the Kissan Nidhi Samman Yojana to all farmers of the state and also include all the ‘bargadars’ in this scheme”, said Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee also claimed that her government has worked tirelessly for the state’s overall development, despite not getting necessary help from the central government.