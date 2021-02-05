Covid-19 Update: 3860 recoveries reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 3251 new coronavirus cases along with 3860 recoveries and 14 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally in UAE has surged to 320,126. The total recoveries has climbed to 297,040. The death toll has mounted to 902. At present there are 22,184 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 148,574 additional Covid-19 tests. Till now over 26.5 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

Ajman’s Department of Economic Development has reduced the timings of cafeterias and cafes operating in the emirate, as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19. Effective Friday, February 5, the eateries are to shut by 12 midnight, the department said. They will be able to offer home delivery services after this time.