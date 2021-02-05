Covid-19 Update: State Home Minister tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has tested coronavirus positive. Anil Deshmukh informed this through his social media handle. Deshmukh was on a tour of east Vidarbha over the last few days and returned to Nagpur on Thursday.

“I tested positive for coronavirus today, but I am in good health. I appeal to those who came in my contact to get themselves tested. I will return in your service soon after defeating coronavirus,” Deshmukh tweeted.

“A precautionary test was conducted on him today, which confirmed that he has contracted the infection. Deshmukh is currently at his residence in Nagpur,” said state health official .

Over 17 ministers in the Maharashtra government have tested positive since March. All of the them have recovered and have resumed work.