Covid confirmed to more than 50 people in the Secretariat….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid spread among the employees of the public administration and law departments of the secretariat is severe. Covid is currently confirmed for more than 50 people. The canteen election was held at the Durbar Hall, just below the Chief Minister’s office. About 3,000 officials turned out to cast their ballots. The main allegation is that it caused the spread of the disease.

The housing co-operative was closed following the outbreak of Covid disease. Employees’ organizations demanded that Covid control be strictly enforced in the Secretariat. The development hall, which makes crucial decisions in the finance department, was the first to close. With this, the Action Council recommended halving the number of employees coming to the Secretariat.