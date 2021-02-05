Covid19; Kuwait government imposes a series of restrictions for National Day

The Kuwaiti government on Wednesday inflicted a series of constraints to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after a new rise in the number of cases in the country. In a statement, the Kuwait cabinet announced it had ordered the closure of gyms and salons and asked other commercial businesses to stop operating from 8 pm to 5 am every day for one month, starting February 7. Pharmacies, supermarkets, and other food supply stores, however, would be exempt from the rule.

All health clubs, resorts, beauty salons, and hairdressing centers were also ordered shut. Additionally, all restaurant reception halls have also been directed to close from 8 pm to 5 am. However, home delivery services will be permitted to operate during the closure time. Celebration halls and tents, as well as all gatherings, even for National Day celebrations later this month, are banned. All sports federations have also been ordered to cease all formal and friendly sports activities.

The Cabinet noted that it had directed the Civil Service Commission to set a number of fines on civil servants who do not abide by Covid-19 precautionary measures. The Gulf country had earlier said it will bar entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of February 7, following a rise in coronavirus cases. However, first-degree relatives, such as parents and children, and accompanying domestic workers would be excluded from the entry ban. Furthermore, all those arriving in the country would have to undergo necessary institutional quarantine of one week at their own expense as well as another week of quarantine at home.