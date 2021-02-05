Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi hails the UAE’s commitment to open dialogue

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday, praised the UAE’s dedication to open dialogue on the occasion of the UN International Day for Human Fraternity. This year, the UAE will introduce its first Human Fraternity Festival, indicating the start of a yearly event to celebrate International Day of Human Fraternity on February 4.

Following a motion from the UAE, the date was occasionally recognized by the UN last year in appreciation of the historic event that happened in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019, when the Human Fraternity Document was endorsed by Pope Francis, Head of the Roman Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, under the patronage Sheikh Mohamed.

The Crown Prince took to Twitter and said, “On the UN Intl. Day for Human Fraternity, we stand committed to promoting fellowship & open dialogue.”

He added that the UAE was honored to host the signing of the Human Fraternity Document and praised UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Moroccan-French activist Latifa Ibn Ziaten, the two honourees of the 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity (ZAHF), for their contributions.