Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has opened higher against the US dollar in the forex market. As per the market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market and Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to keep repo rate unchanged has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic currency opened at 72.81 against the US dollar. On Thursday, the Indian rupee has settled at 72.96 against the US dollar.

The dollar index advanced 0.07 per cent to 91.23 against a basket of six currencies.