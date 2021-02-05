India Vs England 1st Test: Joe Root’s century take England in strong position

in Cricket, England is in a better position against the hosts India in the first test at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk in Chennai. England has scored 263 runs by losing 3 wickets. Earlier, England Skipper Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat first.

Joe Root has scored a century for the team. Root has scored 128 runs in 197 balls. Dominic Sibley scored 87 runs in 284 balls. Dominic Sibley and Root put on a 200-run partnership for the team.

India have beaten Australia 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while Joe Root’s England defeated Sri Lanka 2-0. The result of this four-match series will decide the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship, who will face New Zealand at The Lord’s in June 2021.