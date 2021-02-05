Pfizer withdraws application for immediate use of Covid vaccine in India….

New Delhi: Pfizer’s application for immediate use of Covid vaccine in India has been withdrawn. On Wednesday, they had a meeting with the country’s Drugs Regulator. The company said it had since decided to withdraw the application. Pfizer was the first company to apply to the Drug Controller General of India for the immediate use of Covid vaccine.

Pfizer said it would re-apply for immediate use, including more information needed for India. Pfizer applied for permission to use the vaccine at the end of last year. However, in January, India approved two Covid vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, which were subsequently approved.