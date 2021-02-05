Police felicitates auto-driver for returning bag containing Rs.2.6 lakh

Police has felicitated an auto-driver for returning a bag containing Rs.2.6 lakh. Bengaluru police has felicitated Kumar. D, a 54-year-old auto-driver who returned bag containing money belonging to a passenger. Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru has gifted Kumar a cash award of Rs. 5000 for his honesty.

Amit Kumar Pandey who works as with a Mumbai-based photo frame works chain has took Kumar’s auto from Cottonpet to Eidgagh ground in Chamrajpet. But he forgot to take his bag containing money. Kumar picked a woman passenger from there to Srinagar and she has found the bag in the auto and informed Kumar.

“I realised the previous passenger might have left it behind in a hurry. I did not want to lose a passenger and hence dropped the woman at Srinagar. I returned to the place where the bag owner had alighted. I remembered he had entered a shop. . I met the shopkeeper and enquired about the man, and the former informed the bag owner over the phone. Within a few minutes, he arrived with police and I returned his bag,” Kumar said to media.