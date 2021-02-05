Release date of ‘The Family Man Season 2’ announced

The release date of ‘The Family Man Season 2’ has been announced. The makers of the web series has postponed the release date. The web series starring Manoj Bajpayee was scheduled to premiere on February 12. The makers has announced that now it will be released in the summer.

“We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer!. We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you!”, said makers of the series Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

The spy series has a star cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwantary and Shahab Ali among others.