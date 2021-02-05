The third phase of Covid vaccination will begin in March; 27 crore people will be vaccinated….

New Delhi: The third phase of vaccination against Covid in the country will begin in March, Health Minister Harsha Vardhan has said. Harsha Vardhan said the vaccine is being given to 27 crore people over the age of 50 and those with serious illnesses.

So far 50 lakh people in the country have been vaccinated. He added that the distribution of the vaccine to leading health workers would begin this week. The Health Minister was replying to questions about the distribution of the vaccine during a question and answer session in Lok Sabha.

The budget has earmarked Rs 35,000 crore for vaccination activities in the country. The finance minister has promised to increase it if necessary. Currently, Covishield vaccine and Covaxin are licensed for immediate use. Seven more vaccines are in various stages. Harsha Vardhan said that three of them are in the clinical trial phase.