UAE airlines announces new travel restrictions

UAE based air carriers had imposed new travel restrictions. Dubai based Emirates Airline and Abu Dhabi based Etihad Airways has announced travel restrictions to Kuwait.

Etihad Airways had announced that only Kuwait nationals, first-degree Kuwaiti relatives and domestic workers travelling with a Kuwaiti sponsor will be allowed to travel to Kuwait in its flights from February 7 to February 21. All passengers must also undergo a 14-day quarantine on arrival to Kuwait and a negative PCR test result before departure.

Emirates Airline has announced that it is not accepting non-Kuwaiti passengers on flights from Dubai to Kuwait, from February 7 to February 20, 2021. Customers holding tickets with Kuwait as a final destination will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.

The air carriers took this decision after Kuwait suspended entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of February 7.