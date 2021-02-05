UAE police to launch inspection campaigns to monitor Covid-19 guidelines

UAE police has announced that it had launched an inspection campaign to monitor Covid-19 guidelines. The Umm Al Quwain Police has launched the inspection campaign. The police has launched a crackdown on violators of mandatory Covid-19 precautionary measures, especially with regard to social gatherings.

The inspection campaign will be launched across the emirate to strictly monitor the implementation of mandatory rules put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The head of the Emergency and Crisis Management team reviewed a plan for inspection teams to monitor the public’s compliance with health and safety protocols. The new campaign was launched due to an increase in infection rates in the emirate.