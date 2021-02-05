You will get a fine of Dh 50,000 for these traffic violations in UAE: Full list

Abu Dhabi police has warned drivers and vehicle owners that heavy penalty will be imposed for violation like jumping a red light. The Abu Dhabi police has issued an advisory regarding toughest traffic fines.

As per the warning, jumping a red light will get a fine of Dh51,000 and racing on roads will invite a fine of Dh50,000. The police has also reiterated that impounded vehicles not claimed by owners, after paying off fines, will be auctioned off three months after the date of impoundment.

Full list of fines:

Jumping a red light: Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, six-month confiscation of driving licence, 30-day vehicle impoundment and Dh50,000 to release the vehicle from impoundment.

Colliding with, or causing damage to, police vehicles: Dh50,000 fine to release vehicle from impoundment, payment of expenses for damage inflicted.

Participating in unauthorised road racing: Vehicle impoundment, Dh50,000 to release vehicle from impoundment

Driving a vehicle without valid licence plates: Vehicle impoundment, Dh50,000 to release vehicle from impoundment

Dangerous or reckless driving in a manner that endangers the lives of the driver or others: Vehicle impoundment, Dh50,000 to release the vehicle from impoundment

Other fines:

Making unauthorised changes to chassis or engine of vehicle: Vehicle impoundment, Dh10,000 fine to release vehicle from impoundment

Allowing children below 10 years to sit in the front seat of a vehicle: Dh5,000 fine, vehicle impoundment

Causing an accident due to speeding, sudden swerving, failing to maintain sufficient distance, or failing to prioritise crossing pedestrians: Dh5,000 fine, vehicle impoundment

Exceeding designated speed limit by over 60 kilometers per hour: Dh5,000 fine, vehicle impoundment

Total traffic fines exceeding Dh7,000: Vehicle impoundment, all fines to be paid to release vehicle from impoundment