107 kilogram of narcotic drug seized in Saudi Arabia: Expat arrested

Saudi authorities has seized 107 kilogram of methamphetamine from an expat. The security agency in the Saudi Arabia has also arrested the Pakistani national from whom the drug was recovered. This was informed by Capt. Mohammed bin Khaled Al-Najidi spokesperson of General Directorate for Narcotics Control.

The drug also known as Shabu was recovered from Jeddah. The drug was hidden in textile rolls. The case has been referred to the public prosecutor’s office.

The search was a part of a crackdown on criminal networks smuggling narcotics to Saudi Arabia. General Directorate for Narcotics Control urged all residents and citizen to contact 995 to inform about drug activity.