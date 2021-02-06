Although the baby cried he was not taken out; tragedy during the baptism ceremony….

Bucharest: The incident took place in Suseva, northeastern Romania. At the Romanian Orthodox Church, the baby died during baptism. He died of a heart attack while his head was in the water.

The six-week-old baby’s lungs were filled with water, which caused a heart attack, the postmortem report said. The baby was rushed to hospital to the church but could not be saved. The boy’s father told the media that despite the baby’s crying, the priest drowned him three times.

Following the death of the child, an investigation was launched into the murder. There is a need to change the baptismal rites of the Orthodox Church based on the incident. An application signed by more than 60,000 people has been submitted to the authorities.