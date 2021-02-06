Big increase in the number of bats, deadly diseases will spread in the world!!! Read more….

New Delhi: Climate change is to blame for the spread of many deadly diseases in the world, including Covid, according to a new study. Excessive emissions of greenhouse gases can cause diseases such as SARS. As a result, the number of bats responsible for the spread of the disease variety, leading to new diseases.

But climate change has made the southern Chinese province of Yunnan a hotspot for nearby Myanmar and Laos. The number of bats here has increased exponentially. According to experts at the University of Cambridge, the virus is caused by two types of bats – SARS-COV-1 and SARS-COV-2. The number of Covid viruses depends on the number of bats found in the area.

At the same time, as the number of organisms increases, they become extinct in one region and increase in number in another. This is due to climate change. The new study is published in the journal Science of the Total Environment. In Laos and Myanmar, the number of 40 species of bats has increased exponentially. The report also says that activities that cause climate change should be reduced.

But climate change is not the only factor, says Kate Jones, a professor of environmental studies at the University of London. According to Kate, this is due to the increase in human population and the encroachment of nature on agriculture.