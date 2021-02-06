Country bans Twitter and Instagram

Popular social media messaging apps, Twitter and Instagram were banned in Myanmar. The Myanmar military has ordered to shut down the two popular social media apps in the country. The military junta which has seized the power in the country has earlier banned Whatsapp and Facebook.

Telnor, the major telecom service provider in Myanmar has informed that the military has ordered it to shut down Twitter and Instagram till further orders.

The military junta has ordered to suspend internet services as the protest for restoring democracy is strengthening in the country. Military took over power and detained the leader of the civilian government Aung San Suu Kyi and others on February 1. Military has also imposed emergency in the country. Myanmar was under military rule for five decades after a 1962 coup.