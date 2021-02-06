COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases at 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5942 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 898, Kozhikode 696, Malappuram 652, Kollam 525, Kottayam 512, Pathanamthitta 496, Thiruvananthapuram 480, Thrissur 448, Alappuzha 410, Palakkad 235, Kannur 182, Wayanad 179, Idukki 167 and Kasaragod 62.

Covid-19 was confirmed within the last 24 hours for a man from the UK. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 79 people who recently came from the UK. Of these, 62 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

During the last 24 hours, 82,804 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 7.18%. A total of 1,00,30,809 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.