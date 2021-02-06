Covid-19 Update: 132 new recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 394 new cases of coronavirus along with 132 new recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Out of the 394 new cases, 341 are contacts of active cases and 53 travel related.

Thus the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Qatar has surged to 153,690. The total number of people recovered in Qatar mounted to 146,759. The death toll is firm at 250.

At present there are 6,681 active cases in the country. There are 66 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 570. 11 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 62 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

9,527 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. 2,846 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1,422,102 tests were conducted in the country.