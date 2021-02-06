Covid-19 Update: 3276 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 3276 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. 4041 new recoveries and 12 new deaths were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally in UAE has surged to 323,402. The total recoveries has mounted to 301,081. The death toll climbed to 914.

The Ministry has conducted 150,706 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 26.5 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE. Also more than 4 million people were till now vaccinated in the country.