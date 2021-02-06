Covid-19 Update: 386 new coronavirus infection cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The number of coronavirus infection has been increasing in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate from coronavirus infection is firm at 97.7%. The fatality rate has also unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 386 new coronavirus cases along with 283 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 154 were recorded in Riyadh, 110 in the Eastern Province, 54 in Makkah, 19 in Madinah, 12 in Najran, 6 in Asir and 2 in Jazan.

Also Read: 3276 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 369961. The total number of recoveries has increased to 361,237. The death toll stands at 6397. At present there are 2327 active cases in the country. 401 people were admitted in ICUs.