Covid-19 Update: Gulf country imposes new restrictions

Another gulf country has imposed new restrictions in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has announced new safety protocols.

Also Read: 3276 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Qatar government has ordered to shut the indoor swimming pools and theme parks. The government also limited the capacity of restaurants. As per the new announcements, markets should now operate at 50 per cent capacity, weddings not held at home are banned — with guests for weddings at home limited to relatives only — and nurseries should operate at 30 per cent capacity.

Outdoor gatherings should be limited to 15 people, while indoor gatherings should be no more than five people. Government has also banned boat rentals and the capacity of personal boats has been limited to 15 people.