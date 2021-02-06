Covid-19 Update: New restrictions imposed in Bahrain

New Covid-19 guidelines and safety protocols were imposed in Bahrain. The new restrictions were imposed in the country as the number of coronavirus cases were increasing . The government has imposed new restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

The new restrictions will come to force from Sunday, 7 February. Bahrain government has ordered indoor gyms, sports halls and swimming pools to close and social gatherings in homes to be limited to up to 30 people until Feb. 21. Only 30 people were allowed to participate in the outdoor group exercise. Government institutions and entities must allow up to 70 per cent of employees to work from home.

Earlier on last week, Bahrain banned indoor dining at restaurants and cafes and moved schools to remote learning.