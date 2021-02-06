Covid spread in Kerala: ICMR with astonishing survey report…

Thiruvananthapuram: According to the third Zero survey report of the ICMR, 11.6% of people in Kerala have been diagnosed with Covid. Health Minister K.K. Shailaja informed about this.

The ICMR conducted antibody tests to find out the details of those who had been affected and cured in different parts of the country. The zero survey was conducted in May, August and December 2020. According to this, the number of Covid cases in the state is only half the national average. At the national level, the disease has affected 21%, while in Kerala it is 11.6%.

In Kerala, the third phase of zero surveillance study was conducted in Thrissur, Ernakulam and Palakkad districts. 1244 antibody tests were performed. Of those, 11.6% were diagnosed with the disease. In the first phase of the study conducted in May, 0.33% of the people got cured from Kovid in Kerala, while 0.73% in India. In the second phase of the study conducted in August, 0.8% in Kerala, while 6.6% in India.