Farmers’ Protest News LIVE Updates ; Chakka jam protests across the nation, rebels detained

Several agitating farmers in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka were arrested on Saturday for obstructing the highway for over two hours. Police have confined several farmers’ leaders including Kuruburu Shantakumar and protesting farmers to free the traffic.

Bengaluru: Police detain the protesters who were agitating outside Yelahanka Police Station against the farm laws as part of the countrywide 'chakka jaam' called by farmers today. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/NQz9WlmC21 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021

Meantime, several farmers have been arrested in Devanahalli after they obstructed airport going traffic by hindering the national highway. Officials have already closed Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, and Khan Market metro station. Above 50,000 police personnel, paramilitary forces, and a drone have been stationed in and around Delhi-NCR. An umbrella body of farmers has stated that there will be no roadblock in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The protesters have said it will occur only on national and state highways and nothing will happen inside Delhi, emergency and essential services are “exempted”, and it will be “totally peaceful and non-violent”.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that they have signs that few people would strive to spread disorder in a certain area. “So we have decided to not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. There will be no roadblock program inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode,” he besides said, adding that farmers have been “kept on standby as they can be called to the national capital any time”. Not taking the words at face value, Delhi police had regulated up for a law and order challenge to dodge a repeat of the violence on Republic Day. According to the report, over 50,000 personnel, drawn from Delhi Police, reserve police forces, and paramilitary, will be deployed at various points, including the border. Several companies of ITBP, CRPF, and RAF will be out for keeping law and order.