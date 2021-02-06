Government launched ‘Nirbhayam’ mobile app for women’s safety

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his wife Kamala Vijayan have launched Nirbhayam mobile app for the safety of women. The CM said that the police have been strictly directed to take strong action against violence against women on social media and elsewhere. The CM also said that the scientific investigation units of the police would be strengthened to find out that women are being abused through such means.

The app is available on Android and iOS platforms. The location of the person using the phone can be found at the nearest police control room or police station by pressing and holding the Help button on the app for five seconds. You can share messages and location with the police through this app without internet coverage. Photo and video can also be taken without the attacker’s attention.