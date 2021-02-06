Govt pays tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose… Know how!!!

New Delhi: The Center has decided to change the names of schools and hostels under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan project. Schools and hostels are being renamed in honor of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School/Hostel.

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan project is a project to build government-aided residential schools in small and sparsely populated areas. The government has launched the scheme to ensure education for all.

The scheme covers 383 schools and 680 hostels in the States and Union Territories. Of these, 12 schools and 19 hostels are in West Bengal. All of these will be renamed. The central government believes that connecting schools with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be a great inspiration to students.