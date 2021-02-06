Gulf country bans import of live birds and products from countries including India

A gulf country has imposed a ban on import of live birds and their products to the country from several countries including India. Oman has announced this decision. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has banned the import of live birds and their products and derivatives from some countries.

“Banning the import of live birds and their products, derivatives, and offal from Kuwait, Iraq, Senegal, Hungary, Lithuania, Northern Ireland, Cambodia, and the states of Haryana and Maharashtra in the Republic of India. This decision comes based on the recommendation of the competent veterinary authority and until the reason for the ban is removed and a decision in this regard is issued.” a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources said.