Gulf country excludes these people from entry ban

Feb 6, 2021, 11:54 pm IST

Kuwait has announced that some people will be excluded from the entry ban. The Civil Aviation in the country has announced this. As per the new announcement, ban on non-Kuwaitis entry does not apply to medical workers and diplomats.

The Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular to airlines operating in the country that medical workers at government and private hospitals as well as diplomats are excluded from the ban.

Also excluded are first-degree relatives of Kuwaiti citizens and their escorts of registered domestic workers.

Kuwait government has on last week imposed a temporary two-week entry ban for non-Kuwaitis. The decision was announced as a measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

